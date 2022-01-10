Twist in the episode of Friends by Maria De Filippi of the weekend when Alessandra Celentano she let herself go to a totally unexpected appreciation. The dance teacher expressed all her pleasure in seeing the performance of the pupil Serena Carella led by Raimondo Todaro.

In fact, the most famous teacher in Italy had always said she did not like her performance and style. Instead, in front of a piece of Latin American that she herself had assigned him during the Christmas holidays, it seems he has changed his mind. “I found it very, very nice. I find it improved in general “ – he said. A phrase that also shocked Maria De Filippi who ironically asked for the intervention of a doctor. “Is Celentano okay? Do we have to let the doctor in? ” – he said.

Both the pupil and Todaro appeared very satisfied with the compliments and the teacher took the opportunity to remove a pebble from his shoe. “I had no doubts about her. At the castings they all harassed me. We left after I had given away a counter but I had seen potential “ – he said referring to the accusations of Alessandra Celentano who accused Raimondo in recent months of having given away a counter. And yet she too seems to be changing her mind.

But Alessandra Celentano she wasn’t nice to everyone. In particular, she was very disappointed by the attitude of some students who appeared listless after returning from the Christmas holidays.

“Those who do not study and those who do not respect the work of others, after repeated solicitations, in my opinion should be expelled. Everyone should go home, those who don’t study. They don’t appreciate the luck and position they have, of being in such a school, that they have everything for free, everything at their service. If they continue not to appreciate this, if they understand that they are going back to their bedroom, maybe they will start studying “ – he said while Maria De Filippi tried to calm her down.