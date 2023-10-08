The well-known presenter of Canale 5 wears red in Tu si Que Vales: here is the exorbitant cost of Maria De Filippi’s pink jacket

One of the most close-knit and loved couples on Italian television is made up of two of the judges of the talent show Tu Si Que Vales. We are talking about the duo formed by the Roman actress Sabrina Ferilli and the godmother of Mediaset, Maria De Filippi.

However, their relationship does not stop at work, in fact their relationship is much closer even in private life. Obviously, they are a real guarantee for the public, both in terms of professionalism and entertainment.

What binds them most is their passion, that for high fashion. In fact, for the last broadcast, the two colleagues and friends showed off a matching look in shades of pink. Afterwards, we decided to leave you some curiosities about their outfit.

Maria De Filippi wears pink at Tu Si Que Vales: a mind-boggling figure for the jacket

What they have most in common Maria De Filippi And Sabrina Ferilli, it is not the sharing of the Tu Si Que Vales jury, but the passion for fashion. In fact, the two friends are also very linked by this passion of theirs.

Precisely this has always allowed both of them to appear elegant and refined, sparing no expense. Sabrina and Maria decided to match their outfits with shades of pink; Maria De Filippi showed off a jacket and trousers suit with a floral pattern font.

For the single-breasted blazer, the presenter spent a sum of around 1,450 euros while, adding the trousers the figure rises to 2,000 euros. The presenter wanted to rely on Etro, the historic Milanese textile company.

While her colleague and close friend wanted to opt for a pure silk dress signed by the very famous Tom Ford. Obviously she too, as a lover of high fashion, didn’t want to spare any expense.

L’pink dress in pure silk it would have cost her approximately 2,000 euros. Obviously, we are only talking about the clothes, excluding accessories which could give a dramatic increase to the amount spent.

Another nuance that they have in common is their ability to entertain. In fact, during the talent show, when the dragon tamer showed up, everything happened. Especially when the three dragons approached the two judges. But what made the audience smile the most was Ferilli’s amazed and frightened face when she exclaimed: “Help if these fall on me what can happen tonight”.