Maria De Filippi, this is how much the starry shirt worn by Amici costs

Yesterday, Sunday 8 January 2023, Amici di Maria De Filippi returned to Canale 5. For the first episode of the talent show of the year, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife has decided to wear a shirt with a starry pattern.

A simple outfit, but still very fine and, above all, with a mind-boggling price. The star shirt worn by Maria De Filippi is in fact signed by Yves Saint-Laurent. But how much is it? As revealed by the information site I read, Maria De Filippi’s blouse is 100 percent silk. To have it, you need a good 890 euros.

On the Yves Saint-Laurent website, the description of the garment reads: classic pointed collar, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, front closure with buttons, rounded hem. Touch of class: tonal jacquard overlay of the black stars in a material other than silk. A peek-a-boo effect for the most attentive observers.