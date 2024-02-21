While preparing a special dedicated to her recently deceased husband, Maria De Filippi explains why she practically never talks about Maurizio Costanzo

While preparing a special on her missing husband, the TV presenter talks about the silence that many have noticed after the death of the man who was by her side all her life. Maria De Filippi by Maurizio Costanzo practically never talks about him, even if the program he has decided to dedicate to him, together with many other friends and colleagues, is worth a thousand words.

“Dedicated to Maurizio Costanzo” is the evening event that Canale 5 dedicates in the late evening to the recently deceased journalist. Maria De Filippi is the hostess, together with her colleague and friend Fabio Fazio.

For the first time, the presenter of Men and women talks about her husband. With the curtain still depressed, he explained to everyone why in a year he hadn't said a word in public about his life partner. A perfect speech that explains everything.

“Good evening everyone, thanks for being here. We are in his favorite place, his theatre, I know he is happy. Over the last year many have asked me to talk about him. Many journalists, both in print and on TV, have asked me for interviews“.

As Maria De Filippi the special dedicated to Maurizio Costanzo begins. And then he continues:

“I never wanted to do them, not for lack of respect for journalists, but because I have always been afraid, and I still have it now, that words trivialize both love and pain. This is the reason.

Maria De Filippi, the words about Maurizio Costanzo move everyone

Maria De Filippi speaks of her words, not of everyone's, adding that she is not very good at telling her things. She knows how to tell other people's things, but not her own. She talks about Maurice in the present, as if it were I live and explains why:

“I invited friends who had an important professional and personal relationship with him. I know he's happy. I speak in the present tense because I think he is present, not because he doesn't know the tenses and conjugations. Tonight we're doing a talk which is a genre that doesn't really belong to me. So I decided to call a person who I respect and he respects. So I called Fabio Fazio. Curtain“.