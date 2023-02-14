For Men and Women, Maria De Filippi does nothing to stop Claudio from leaving the program

During the most recent episode of Men and women, Maria DeFilippi she became the protagonist of an unexpected gesture towards Claudio. After the famous knight was accused of not showing respect to some ladies, the presenter invited him to abandon the program. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the episode of Men and women aired on Monday 13 February 2023, Maria De Filippi dedicated ample space to Claudius. The latter was busy meeting four ladies but over the last few days he has shown himself unavailable to three of them. In light of this, the presenter asked him for the reason so he kept them but the answer of the person concerned was sensational: the ladies would have thanked him for remaining on the show.

The words of Claudio have unleashed theanger of De Filippi who became the protagonist of one outburst against him:

Look, listen to this shit too… There’s nothing to applaud… It’s really not the case that you do it to me…

She later intervened Navy who had tried to contact Claudio but without receiving any response. At this point, the presenter took the opportunity to hurl a beautiful dig:

Sure…I didn’t know Claudio that you were also the production of the program huh…

After Biagio di Maro, Maria De Filippi also hunted Claudio

There situation it is generated from the moment it entered the studio Gabriella in which the knight had declared interest. However, his behavior has aroused several perplexity by all those present to such an extent that Gianni Sperti urged him to leave the program and Maria did nothing to stop him:

Go? Better…

