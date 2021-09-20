Maria De Filippi throughout her career has also shown off looks that have definitely flopped

Maria De Filippi, an icon of Italian television is unique and irreplaceable. His programs are history. Also in this new schedule of Mediaset there will be ample room for its programs. Men and women and friends have already got off to a great start. In a few months we will see you again on Saturday evening a You’ve Got Mail ready to keep the Italians company on cold winter evenings.

Maria De Filippi is also the queen of looks. Over the course of his career he has really sported many and beautiful ones. Some, however, are to be rejected. Let’s see some looks worn over the years by Maria De Filippi which definitely flopped.

Source: web

Let’s start with this total white dress, flared after the hips and perforated on the front, with lace embroidered hem. The top is not bad, the boxy neckline highlights her slender neck and straight shoulders, but overall the look isn’t ideal for its charm.

Source: web

This other total black dress she wore on the occasion of her participation in the Sanremo Festival. Overall it didn’t work. The bustier part was too stiff and didn’t show her strengths, the hips line too far down made her appear more squat and low.

Source: web

Also in Sanremo, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife showed off two other looks total black, but unfortunately not at all engaging. On the left we can see a long and soft dress up to the feet, which however does not enhance it. Too many inlays, too many embroidery and a white undershirt that you can’t really see underneath the dress. On the right instead we find a more sober outfit and on its strings, not working this time either. Trousers with low crotch, satin and semi-transparent organza blouse and an open heel make it anonymous and without character.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: