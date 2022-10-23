Maria De Filippi spared no expense for the look sported at Tu Si Que Vales, here is the mind-boggling figure

Without a shadow of a doubt Maria De Filippi she is one of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of the most recent episode of Tu Si Que Vales, the queen of Canale 5 sported a very expensive look. Not to be noticed by the public were the jeans. Let’s find out the mind-boggling price together.

Maria De Filippi spared no expense for the look worn in the episode of Tu Si Que Vales aired on Saturday 22 October 2022. The famous presenter is used to wearing designer clothes but this time she shelled out a dizzying figure to insert a couple of jeans in your wardrobe.

In fact, the dress in question certainly did not pass in the attention of the viewers of the famous reality show. It is a pair of flared denim featuring a floral and multicolor print. Maurizio Costanzo’s wife decided to combine it all with one blouse gold color.

But how much did De Filippi pay out to wear the denim in question? Jeans belong to the very luxurious fashion house Coute de la Liberté and their price is around 3000 euros, to be more precise 2971 euros. This is a mind-boggling figure that is not accessible to everyone. On the other hand, the presenter loves to include in her wardrobe designer clothes including those of the famous French luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent.

Maria De Filippi is moved by the performance of Antonietta Messina at Tu Si Que Vales

In the episode of Tu Si Que Vales aired on Saturday 22 October, to attract attention most of all was the performance from Antonietta Messina. The contestant suffering from cancer performed on the notes of “Vita” overwhelming by emotion the judges, the public and the conductors.