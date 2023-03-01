Without any shadow of a doubt, Maria DeFilippi she is one of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. After the disappearance of the important television face, Maurizio Costanzo, Mediaset temporarily interrupted some television programs. But when will the famous presenter return to TV? Let’s find out together!

There death by Maurizio Costanzo shocked the whole world of Italian television. The historic TV host passed away a few days ago at the age of 84 at the Paideia Clinic in Rome. In light of his passing, the company Mediaset has decided to temporarily interrupt the transmission of some programs conducted by Maria De Filippi.

A few days after the celebration of the communications expert’s funeral, many are now wondering when it will be return the famous presenter on the small screen. According to some rumors becoming more and more insistent, Queen Mary will return to the helm of hosting her own reality shows not before the day March 6, 2023. Therefore, the schedules of Mediaset programs have undergone a drastic change over the last few days.

Indeed, instead of Men and women And Friends of Maria De Filippithe episodes of the will be broadcast TV series Good morning mom and soap operas Bitter land. There news has emerged on the web in recent days and seems to have already been confirmed by numerous sources.

However, unlike Men and women And Friends, You’ve Got Mail will be broadcast on a regular basis. In fact, it seems that the episodes scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have already been confirmed. Instead, as for the others format conducted by the wife of Maurizio Costanzo, the latter could be subject to further variations.