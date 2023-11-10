In the recent episode of Men and womenbroadcast on November 9, 2023, Maria De Filippi expressed strong doubts regarding Elena and Maurizio. In detail, the presenter highlighted doubts about the seriousness of the lady, examining in detail an event that occurred during the broadcast.

In the episode Of Men and women which aired on November 9, 2023, ample space was dedicated to Elena and Maurizio. The two began dating, generating considerable interest on social media due to their ups and downs. However, recently Maria De Filippi has put in doubt the sincerity and commitment of the lady.

A few days ago, Elena was angry because Maurizio brought back a woman who had come on the show to meet him. Surprisingly, during the broadcast, Elena did not appear in the slightest annoyed from this gesture of Maurizio. Faced with this situation, Maria De Filippi began to doubt Elena’s genuineness and, turning to her, expressed her perplexity about the whole situation:

You wait for him to choose but he just kisses you. Are you 14 years old? He hangs around waiting for women to get out but they don’t get out. And you’re not ready for him to hold back. If I found you taken, at least…

A grab should ask if they like you or don’t like you. Would asking him put him against the wall? At 50? What is the difference between you and Gemma, the kiss?

The presenter even lost the patience. You stated that the situation seems to you strange and urged Elena to reveal the truth:

What surprises me is that yesterday you were crying and today everything is fine. Either you’re telling the truth or maybe it’s not a shocking thing to hear.

There answer The lady didn’t wait long. Therefore, she herself admitted that she wants a relationship with Maurizio, but at the moment she doesn’t think she’s the one choice most suitable considering the timing. These were his words: