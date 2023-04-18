Without any shadow of a doubt Maria DeFilippi he is one of the most loved and respected television personalities in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of the episode of Amici aired on April 15, 2023, the presenter showed off a super designer outfit. Let’s find out all the details and the price together.

It goes without saying that Maria De Filippi is astyle icon, well known for her elegance which she always used to show off in her numerous television programs. The woman knows how to stand out for hers super luxurious and refined looks.

The latest outfit that captured theAttention of viewers was the one worn for the episode of Friends broadcast on Canale Cinque on Saturday 15 April 2023. The famous presenter opted for a suit very sophisticated and fine with a salmon pink colour. It is a complete by Hebe Studio, a fashion house founded in 2016 by three designers. But how much would yours be? price?

Usually, Queen Mary wears clothing which are not easily accessible to everyone. In fact, the suit in question, made up of a long-cut salmon-colored jacket and matching elephant-leg trousers in the same nuance, have a respective price of 835 euros. Everything was paired with a couple of fine high heels same color as the suit.

Hebe Studio: the brand that dressed Maria De Filippi

As previously mentioned, De Filippi’s look is signed by the made in Italy brand Hebe Studio. It is a fashion house born in 2016 from the creativity of three stylists: Gia Antonini, Federica Croce and Laura Zama. Their inspiration comes from classic men’s suits. In this way the designers were able to combine two different styles and make them common.