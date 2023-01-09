In Amici’s studio, Maria De Filippi’s designer look did not go unnoticed by the Italian public

Without any shadow of a doubt Maria DeFilippi she is one of the most loved and followed presenters in the world of Italian television. During the episode of Friends aired after the Christmas holidays, the woman decided to show off a designer look. Are you curious to know how much it costs? Let’s find out together!

Maria De Filippi never ceases to amaze all of her fan. After the break for the Christmas holidays, the famous presenter is back to keep all her Italian viewers company with the afternoon appointment of Friends. On the occasion of bet more recent than the well-known reality show, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife has opted for a particular outfit.

Those who follow her know that De Filippi represents a real one style icon. The famous presenter loves to wear brand clothes and always appears flawless in the Mediaset studios. While a You’ve Got Mailthe woman prefers to wear more refined clothes, while conducting Friends prefer to be more casual.

On the occasion of the first post-holiday episode of the well-known talent show, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife wore one starry blouse which attracted the attention of the Italian public. The head in question belongs to the fashion house Yves Saint Laurentone of Queen Mary’s most loved luxury brands.

The shirt worn by the presenter is 100% silk and has a very soft fit. It also features a classic turndown collar, buttoned cuffs and front fastening, long sleeves and a curved hem. However, the detail which did not go unnoticed was the print made with black stars. As for the price, the shirt in question is on sale on the brand’s website at a cost of 890 euros.