Without any shadow of a doubt Maria DeFilippi she is one of the most loved and respected conductors in the world of entertainment. During an episode of Friends, the famous presenter showed off a killer look that left all viewers speechless. Let’s find out all the details together.

Maria De Filippi never ceases to amaze all her fans. The well-known conductor has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was theoutfits which he showed off during the last episode of Friends.

On the occasion of the episode of Friends aired on November 27, 2022, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife wore a look which attracted the attention of the Italian public. It goes without saying that the woman is a lover of the most prestigious brands. In the study of Friends sported a suit combining it with a pair of sneakers comfortable.

For her suit, De Filippi opted for one color pastel pink. The jacket is single breasted, with an asymmetrical hem and single button fastening. While regarding the pant it’s a cigarette. This is a signed suit Alexander McQueen, one of the most loved brands by the presenter. The woman lived it all in a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

Maria De Filippi to Amici: the price of the suit and shoes

But what is the price of the outfit? As for the complete it has a cost equal to 2,380 euros. The jacket is around the 690 euros as well as the pants. While as regards the shoes they have a price equal to 790 euros.