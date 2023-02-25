There were no signs of such a sudden deterioration in the health of Maurizio Costanzo, who died yesterday at the Paideia clinic in Rome, where he had been hospitalized a couple of weeks ago for surgery. Those who have met Maria De Filippi in these difficult hours define her as very tried and shocked. The two had been together for 33 years and were married in 1995, they also had an adopted son.

The presenter, launched by Costanzo himself who understood its great potential, was taken by surprise by the death of her beloved husband. The journalist was hospitalized for a small operation, according to reports from Dagospia an operation on the colon for some polyps. She would visit him morning and evening, then she would go back to work, busy as she was in this period with the recordings of Amici. He could not have imagined that in a few days the conditions of Costanzo, 84 years old, would deteriorate so suddenly.

But then the post-surgery course brought out the first problems: the journalist’s immune defenses had lowered, giving rise to various infections, including a kidney one, again according to Dagospia. Respiratory problems then arose, until they degenerated into bronchopneumonia. Hardly anyone knew of Costanzo’s hospitalization, because the family had asked for the utmost confidentiality.

Maria De Filippi was with him for a long time, until the end, they said goodbye for a moment waiting for the family to return. “I was looking for a woman who would hold my hand before dying and I found her,” Costanzo said in a recent interview.