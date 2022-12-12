A habit that has now become a must in the afternoon program of Canale 5. Today we know what lies behind this choice of his.

Maria DeFilippi she is a bit like the queen of Italian television. Her programs ring successes after successes and for years they have not felt any crisis. Such as Men and women, the Canale 5 dating show broadcast every afternoon. Over the years the program has been renewed, giving the opportunity to meet new people even in categories hitherto excluded from the program, such as throne over dedicated to people getting on with age but still with a great desire to fall in love.

There is no doubt that this change has given new life to the program and to date the throne over is one of the most followed. Thanks to the participation several people have gained great popularity. Let’s think for example of Gemma Galgani arrived in the program in the very early days and to this day still present in the studies in search of love. A participation that has given him great popularity.

Anyone who watches the program knows very well that Maria DeFilippi he has a very unusual habit of sitting on the study stairs. Maria has been conducting the program like this for years when she could be standing or sitting in an armchair.

In reality there is a very specific motivation behind it. Maria leaves nothing to chance and revealed why she leads men and women like that in a chat with Raymond Todaro.

“Raimondo I want to reveal the secret of the steps, the truth is that the steps are born not by choice but because, recording so many episodes at a certain point in the same day at a certain point I couldn’t stand it anymore and I decided to sit down. There was no chair and I sat on the steps. Then I realized that it was convenient and that I could have made the whole episode from there too. so I always stayed on that staircase” – he said. In short, the habit was born almost by accident.