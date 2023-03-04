These are the words of the presenter after the mourning caused by the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo: “I’m starting to work again because that’s what they taught me”

A week after the death of the great Maurizio Costanzo, Maria DeFilippi she went back to work. The queen of Italian television has in fact resumed the recordings of Friends of Maria De Filippi And Men and women. While recording FriendsMaurizio Costanzo’s wife let herself go to some words that did not go unnoticed.

The mourning caused by the disappearance of Maurice Costanzo forced Mediaset to suspend Maria De Filippi’s flagship programs for a few days. We are talking about Friends of Maria De Filippi, You’ve Got Mail And Men and women. A week after the death of the TV giant, the presenter has decided to return to Work.

The first business appointment was right Friends. According to rumors, it seems that the recording began with a long applause from the public who welcomed the presenter in the studio showing her all the affection in the world.

What did not go unnoticed were some words that the presenter said after returning to work after the loss of her Husband. These are what was revealed by the queen of Italian television:

I start working again because that’s what they taught me.

Legacy Maurizio Costanzo, the family lawyer speaks: “Maria De Filippi is angry”

In the meantime, some statements made by the lawyer of Maurizio Costanzo’s family have not gone unnoticed in recent days, Pierluigi DePalma. The lawyer was forced to intervene following some unfounded news that is circulating on theinheritance of the TV giant.

These were hers words about: