The funeral of Silvio Berlusconi was celebrated on Wednesday 14 June at the Duomo of Milan. We remind you that the Forza Italia leader passed away on Monday 12 June at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan due to a bad illness. After the funeral ceremony, Mediaset employees immediately returned to work and also Maria DeFilippi she flew to Sardinia where she is preparing the new edition of Temptation Island.

After the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of Mediaset, met the company’s employees thanking them for having paid homage to his father. Just to them the son of the former Premier addressed a speech which did not go unnoticed and which moved everyone. These were his words:

Starting tomorrow, however, we’ll click and go back to being a lively company, full of energy and strength, as it has been throughout its life. Starting tomorrow we’ll go back to being who we’ve always been. He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job. We are and will always be a test of freedom.

Maria De Filippi flies to Sardinia: work is underway on the new edition of Temptation Island

Maria De Filippi seems to have understood Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s message perfectly and in the past few hours she has flown to Sardinia where she is preparing the new edition of Temptation Island which will be broadcast on Canale 5 in a few days. Many admired the gesture of conductor who on more than one occasion wanted to pay homage to the founder of Mediaset.

In fact, during the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, Maria De Filippi showed up dressed in white. The choice ofoutfits hides an important meaning behind it: the former Premier, in fact, often told the women who work at Mediaset to dress in white and have blond hair.