Let’s find out together what the Amici audience could not do: the request did not go unnoticed

A week after the death of Maurizio Costanzo, Maria DeFilippi decided to go back to work. The presenter returned to the studio of Friends where it was warmly welcomed and full of affection by the public. In this regard, the production of the program made a request to those present that did not go unnoticed.

Maria De Filippi is back to work after the disappearance of Maurice Costanzo which took place on February 24th. The first working appointment of the presenter was Friends. Over the last few hours, some rumors have been leaked about the broadcast that are making the rounds on the web.

According to what emerged, in fact, the public, during the entrance of the presenter, had to respect a particular request. This is what we read on the Instagram profile ‘Amici News’ regarding this news:

When Maria enters, no one must scream. Just formal applause.

The episode in question will air on March 12.

Maria De Filippi returns to work after the death of Maurizio Costanzo: her first words

Maria De Filippi’s first working appointment after the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo was Friends. As already mentioned, the recording started with a long applause from the public who welcomed the presenter in the studio showing her all the affection in the world.

What did not go unnoticed were some words that the presenter said after returning to work after the loss of her Husband. These are what was revealed by the queen of Italian television:

I start working again because that’s what they taught me.

In the meantime, some statements made by the lawyer of Maurizio Costanzo’s family have not gone unnoticed in recent days, Pierluigi DePalma. The lawyer was forced to intervene following some unfounded news that is circulating on theinheritance of the TV giant.