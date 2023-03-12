Maria De Filippi returns to Amici after the death of Maurizio Costanzo

“I would start working as they taught me”: thus Maria De Filippi opened the episode of Friendsbroadcast on the afternoon of Sunday 12 March 2023 on Canale 5, the first broadcast after the death of Maurizio Costanzo.

Maria after Maurizio’s death: “I would start working as they taught me”#Friends22 pic.twitter.com/ziNHWzGn2j — FRIENDS NEWS (@amicii_news) March 12, 2023

The episode, recorded a few days ago, began with a long applause from the audience for the presenter and her late husband.