The dating show from Maria De Filippi, UeD, continues to captivate the public with the stories of its protagonists. The throne over is always full of twists: ladies and knights of the parterre create dynamic intertwining and you never know what is going to happen.

Recently, one of the program icons, Gemma Galgani, seems to be particularly unfortunate. In the last episodes, the lady from Turin has had various discussions with the knight Leonardo, who seems to have deeply disappointed her.

In the episode aired, the knight returned to the studio to ask Gemma for a second chance. The lady, for her part, seems anything but inclined to welcome the man again.

Galgani, in fact, declared: “Trust is not something you recover so easily, in an instant “. The knight has tried persistently to change her mind lady during a good part of the episode. Gemma, however, it seems strongly indecisive: “I can’t get over what happened what I was told, it was heavy stuff”.

Leonardo, however, does not seem to have the slightest intention of giving up: with insistence, he tries to leverage Gemma’s hesitation. The discussion goes on to the point that even Tina Cipollari blurts out with these words: “We can’t stay here waiting for you until Tg5! You don’t have to go get married, you have to say yes or no ”.

The situation became exhausting for everyone present. Gemma seems unable to choose what to do and Leonardo tries to exploit his doubts by bringing water to his mill. The exasperation is such that too Maria De Filippi, usually intelligible, loses patience and tries to cut it short: “Just make up your mind, Gemma. Should he go or should he stay? ”.

In short, this time too it is clear that things are not going the right way for Gemma. Will the lady ever find true love? We can only wait to find out.