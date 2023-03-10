How is Maria De Filippi after the loss of Maurizio Costanzo? The presenter is still very tried: the words of her collaborators

How are you Maria DeFilippi? Sources close to the presenter have expressed concern about her emotional state.

After loss of Maurizio Costanzo, arrived unexpectedly, Maria De Filippi returned to her work. She herself revealed that she made this choice, without taking a break, because that’s how she was taught. And she can’t disappoint her husband, it was he who always showed her the dedication and importance of her work.

However, some collaborators of the presenter have made it known that it is still “visibly very tried”. A life partner who disappeared suddenly, Maria did not expect it. Costanzo had been hospitalized to undergo a trivial operation. Unfortunately, his immune system couldn’t handle the post-op. Sudden and unexpected complications arose, which led to his death.

Even the best friend of the journalist and his lawyer, George Assummaexpressed his thoughts on Maria De Filippi, through an interview with the weekly New.

It worries me, behind the apparent detachment she hides a deep emotionality, as I understood when I saw her suffer from the loss of her parents. She can always count on the support of her son Gabriele and the outlet for work, but she will need a lot of love from us friends to fill, as far as possible, the void she feels.

Thanks from Maria De Filippi

After Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral, the presenter chose to immediately return to her TV programs.

During the first episode of C’è Posta per Te, recorded before the unfortunate tragedy, but suspended out of respect for the family, Maria wanted convey a message to thank all those who have shown her affection and closeness. Here are her words: