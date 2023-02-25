The death of Maurizio Costanzo was like a bolt from the blue for Maria De Filippi who did not expect a worsening of her husband’s conditions

The death of Maurice Costanzo it came like a bolt from the blue and took everyone by surpriseincluding the same Maria DeFilippiwho did not expect that the operation undergone by her husband could have such an outcome.

Maria De Filippi in shock — After the news of Maurizio Costanzo’s death, everyone’s thoughts went to his wife Maria De Filippi, overwhelmed by the affection and closeness of the public at home. Maria “was taken by surprise by the death of Maurizio Costanzo. He didn’t expect it, there were no signs” explains the Corriere della Sera which describes the TV presenter as “very tried, shocked, appalled”. Maurizio Costanzo was hospitalized in a Roman clinic due to a small interventionan operation for “an annoying little problem, but not serious“. During his hospitalization Maria De Filippi went to see him every day, in the morning and in the evening, to then return to work. Nothing, therefore, would have ever foreshadowed the succession of events that led to his death on Friday 24 February 2023, by the journalist. See also Inter, do you remember Thohir? He is the new president of the Indonesian Football Federation

modified mediaset schedule — Maurizio Costanzo was one of the pillars of the Mediaset television schedule. Thus, to remember the famous journalist, the entire programming of Canale 5 for the next few hours has been changed. Precisely for this reason, today’s prime time, February 25, sees You’ve Got Mailthe historic program by Maria De Filippi, give way to two special programs dedicated to Maurizio Costanzo. Before, In alphabetical order, a program dated 1999 co-hosted by Maurizio Costanzo and Enrico Mentana during which the two journalists interviewed three greats of Italian cinema: Vittorio Gassman, Monica Vitti and Alberto Sordi. Following, The three tenors with Mike Bongiorno, Raimondo Vianello and Corrado. Costanzo’s death has inevitably changed the work commitments and television programming of all broadcasts conducted by Maria De Filippi, which have been suspended for the moment and, for now, it is not possible to know when the presenter will feel ready to return to the studio again. See also Bayern Munich will not fight for the signing of Jude Bellingham

love with maurizio costanzo — Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzodespite the 33 years together and the significant age difference (23 years), they have always appeared very much in love. Costanzo married Maria De Filippi on August 28, 1995, when they had already been dating for a few years and then he remained with her until the end of her days. In 2002 the couple has fostered a child named Gabriele and later lo they adopted.