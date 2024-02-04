Today we often find ourselves looking with admiration at the lives of famous people, VIPs, and wishing to live like them, imagining a reality of luxury and success. The abundance of footballers, actors and TV personalities fascinates us, especially through social media which offers us a constant glimpse into their lives. We often wonder how they manage to lead such a glamorous and luxurious life, prompting us to wonder about the impressive sums they can earn. In particular, one of the television characters about which many of us have asked ourselves this question is the queen of Mediaset, Maria De Filippi. His successful career and prominent position in the world of entertainment leave us curious to know the details of his earnings and to better understand how one can reach such a peak on the ladder of television success.

Maria De Filippi has built an impeccable television career, hosting highly successful programs for over 30 years. Iconic productions such as You've Got Mail, Men and women And Friends have continued to keep audiences glued to the screen for over 20 years and even for 10 years You are worth itwhich immediately attracted many listeners.

The peculiarity of Maria De Filippi's programs lies in their uniqueness, capable of maintaining the loyalty of the public. Longevity and the ability to adapt to changes in time make its broadcasts irresistible, always in step with trends.

So, the question arises spontaneously: how much does Maria De Filippi actually earn? To try to understand this figure, it is necessary to analyze the earnings of her company Charmfounded in 1982 by her late husband, Maurizio Costanzo.

After his death in 2023, Maria inherited all the shares, of which 50% was controlled by Mediaset. Currently, her share generates profits of 12 million euros, bringing Maria's net worth to around 40 million euros. Therefore, her annual earnings amount to approximately 6 million euros.