Maria DeFilippi had to suffer in recent months the disappearance of Maurice Costanzo, her husband, her guide, her sidekick for so many years. A loss that affected not only her but all those who knew him, especially exponents of that entertainment world that he, with his broadcasts, helped to grow.

After the terrible mourning, Maria decided not to stop and from the next day she was already at work for her broadcasts. A way to better process the pain by engaging even more in what she does very well.

To confirm this anecdote was also Platinettes in his column that he edits on the weekly Moreover.

Speaking of Maria De Filippi he said: “The presenter returned to work a few days after the mourning with even greater conviction than before, as if work itself were the best way for her to start over after the serious loss. So Maria has resumed ringing results and successes like no one else has been able to do on TV“.

And then he continued his speech: “Forcing themselves together, people like her give full use of their resources and react to fate without letting themselves be overwhelmed by events. Having overcome the very difficult moment she experienced months ago, Maria has therefore returned to television without ever abandoning her audience and she will do the same in the next TV season, in which she too will be grappling with a new program … “.

According to Platinette, when De Filippi returned to work, she changed for the better, she managed to better mourn by following the teachings that Maurizio had given her. After the death of her dear husband she had a strength and a desire to do even better in her work as she did not have before her.