Maria De Filippi is probably one of the most powerful and well-known women on TV, with her numerous programs she keeps company with millions of people almost every day who follow her with affection.

Waiting to return to TV at the helm of Men and Women and There is mail for you, and the co-conduct of Tu Sì Que Vales e Amici, he granted a long interview to the weekly Oggi to which he made several statements.

Among these, the reason that led her to quit smoking, even if not completely; she has in fact confessed to still smoking two cigarettes a day. The latter has thus left millions of very amazed viewers who have finally discovered the reason why, the well-known presenter has put away this bad habit.

Maria De Filippi: “That’s why I quit smoking”

The well-known host of Canale 5 revealed in the interview with the weekly Oggi how and why she quit smoking. It is she who says: “One after lunch and the other after dinner. Do you know why? Some time ago I accompanied a person I love very much to the hospital for a very delicate operation. As a good hypochondriac I took the opportunity to do some checks. The umpteenth “.

“I was diagnosed a polyp in the vocal cords. I went haywire and drove hundreds of kilometers to be visited in the middle of August by one of the greatest luminaries on the subject. Thankfully it was a benign but potentially dangerous condition if I continued to smoke. I suddenly decided to stop“.

But in the long interview, the topics touched were many, some even very delicate like this one of death; several times her husband Maurizio Costanzo declared that he wanted to die holding his wife’s hand. It is precisely the familiar face to confess that: “I confess that I do not know if I will be able, if I have the strength and the courage to offer him my hand that day there. Too much pain. I don’t want the intertwining of those fingers to remain as my last memory ”.