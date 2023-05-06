Published the budget of the production house which is in the hands of De Filippi and Mediaset.

Maria DeFilippi is one of the most loved and appreciated characters in the Italian television scene. His programs are a godsend for television share since they always set record audiences. Program as Friends, You are worth it, There’s Mail for you and Men and Women which are produced by his manufacturing company, the Charm Ltd.

The company is controlled 50% by you and 50% by Mediaset. As reported by Italy Todayit was time for Fascino to take stock and 2022 ended with a net positive.

In fact, the 2022 financial year ended with truly spectacular results: we are talking about good 75.3 million euros in revenues corresponding to a +14.8% compared to the previous year and 11.8 million profits, in 2021 they had been 6.4 million.

Important and constantly growing numbers. According to the economic-financial newspaper, if the shareholders decide to distribute dividends, Maria DeFilippi he would take home 5.9 million euros which, added to the others received in the last 3 years, would bring the profit up to 11.6 million euros. Not a bad nest egg for the queen of television.

His success seems unstoppable and his programs know no crisis. For the next schedule Maria is ready to reconfirm all her programs, da Men and Women to Friends, from You are worth it to Temptation Island which after a year of hiatus seems to return next summer.

But that’s not all, there is also reality TV The mole always produced by Fascino which was announced in recent months but to date neither the departure date nor the cast is known.

In addition to all these programs produced by Fascino, De Filippi is also a 40% shareholder of the record company 21 Co founded to lend a hand to some talents who came out of Amici to break through in the music world.