Maria DeFilippi she is without a doubt the queen of Italian television. All those who have followed her with her programs for years have certainly noticed that the presenter always wears a jewel from which she never separates. In detail, it is a necklace whose meaning moves. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

As already anticipated, in the life of Maria De Filippi there is a jewel from which the queen of the Italian small screen never separates. We have already said that it is one necklace with a profound history and meaning to say the least.

The necklace we are talking about is actually a gift received from the great love of Maria De Filippi, Maurice Costanzo. We recall that the ‘giant of TV’, as it was considered, disappeared last February. The jewel, therefore, represents a symbol love and it is for this reason that the presenter never separates from it.

Maria De Filippi, the meaning of the gold scapular necklace she always wears

In addition to the necklace that she received as a gift from Maurizio Costanzo and from which she never separates, the queen of Italian television also wears another type of jewel. It’s about a gold scapular necklace which over the years has attracted everyone’s attention, especially as regards its meaning. In detail, the jewel in question is characterized by the presence of two small medals which portray the image of the Madonna and which also bear an engraving.

As already mentioned, all those who follow Maria De Filippi could not help but notice the necklace on which, however, the presenter has never revealed its meaning. Many associate the jewel with wedding ring and for many it symbolizes Maria De Filippi’s devotion to the Madonna.