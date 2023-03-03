Do you know who Maria De Filippi’s brother is? We have seen him many times on television at the helm of Tg5.

Maria DeFilippi he is one of the most important and most followed people on Italian television. Peak face of Mediaset, his programs always make audience records. Maria knows how to reach people’s hearts with her sincerity and genuineness. Unfortunately, she recently lost her husband, her beloved Maurice Costanzo passed away at the age of 84 after a brief hospitalization in a Roman clinic.

The closeness that came from the world of entertainment but also from ordinary people was enormous. Both at the funeral home and at the funeral there were many people who wanted to say their last goodbyes to one of the characters who made the history of Italian journalism and television.

Obviously, a person very dear to Maria De Filippi, her brother, was also present at the funeral Joseph. The two are very emotionally connected. Let’s find out more about the brother.

Joseph DeFilippi was born in Rome 17 September 1964 and is a journalist and just like his sister works in Mediaset. He started his career in 1987, when he collaborated with the newspaper The Opinion. Since 2018 he has become a columnist of the Sheetwhile working for the televisions of Berlusconi since 1992, arriving to host TG5 in 2007. That’s right, Giuseppe is a well-known face on TG5.

Many have seen him for years keeping Italians company at lunch or dinner but most likely they didn’t think he was Maria’s brother.

After ten years of hosting the 8 o’clock news, however, he decided to switch to the other side of the camera, becoming deputy director of news.

In the past he also collaborated with Rai in various radio programs. With her Maria there is an excellent relationship as she herself said in an interview where she, focusing on her brother, said she was very close to him.