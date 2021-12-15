Today the choice of Andrea Nicole Conte to Men and Women. After three months, the tronista decided to abandon the program and go out with Ciprian Aftim.

The feeling between the two had been evident for some time now and, the night before the choice, Ciprian went to the house of the tronista and they passed the night together. The rumor had already circulated in the editorial office, but now the two have admitted that they were together without notifying the authors of the program, thus going against the rules.

Maria De Filippi placed a lot of trust in Andrea Nicole and felt hurt, at this point the presenter threw herself against the couple and was very hard even with Ciprian:

These things can happen. You can also not tell the editorial staff “I throw it out”, but tell the editorial staff “I keep it”, that’s all. I feel bad for that alone. On Ciprian I think he did something not nice. You have selfishly chosen to put her in this situation. I’m sorry to say, but every time I saw things, the choice for me was Ciprian. When you go to her house it is useless, because you also knew that she would choose you. I don’t believe the story in the least you can’t express yourself on television. I believe she has never seen you before.

Maria De Filippi does not regret having chosen Andrea Nicole for the throne, however she is very disappointed: