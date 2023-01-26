Here are the words of the queen of Italian television

Maria DeFilippi he is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters in the panorama of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the name of the presenter has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Following an interview given to the newspaper ‘FqMagazine’, Maria revealed the reason why she will challenge the San Remo Festival.

It is now known to all that Mediaset has decided to challenge Rai during the evenings of San Remo Festival. As also declared by the company itself, Mediaset is ready to broadcast its programs peak during the evenings of broadcasting of the Italian singing event.

Among the many programs that will be aired during the San Remo Festival it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed You’ve Got Mail. Maria De Filippi, therefore, will compete with Amadeus during the final episode of the Festival. In an interview given to the newspaper ‘FqMagazine’, the conductor has revealed the reason why he will clash with Amadeus.

In this regard, these were his words:

My editor legitimately requested that programming You’ve Got Mail continued normally even during the week of San Remo Festival. You’ve Got Mail it has been airing on Saturdays for years and was therefore kept on the same programming day.

In addition to this, the presenter also had her say about the broadcasting of the Big Brother VIP And Hyenas:

Hearing about a challenge seems absurd to me, it would be unreasonable and downright presumptuous on my part and on anyone who might think so. I know I work in a private television where commercial logic is important, I am aware of it and I understand it.

And, continuing, Maria DeFilippi concluded: