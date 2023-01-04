Without any shadow of a doubt You’ve Got Mail is one of the most loved and popular programs in the world of Italian television. This year, the format hosted by Maria DeFilippi will be back on air on Saturday 7 January 2023 on Canale 5. According to some rumors, there will also be an international big name among the guests. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Also this year 2023, Maria De Filippi will keep her viewers company with You’ve Got Mail which will debut on Canale 5 Saturday 7 January. To make some unedited background on this new edition of the program it was “TV Smiles and Songs”. According to what the well-known newspaper reported, in an unpublished episode there will be a international guest and of significant importance.

It’s about Charlize Teron, the Hollywood star of South African descent. Also this year, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife had to make a very important decision to bring a global guest to Italy. As for the others foreign celebrities who will land in the study of You’ve Got Mail there will also be the great return of Can Yaman.

It’s not all. During the episodes, the presence of Luca Argentero and Stephen DeMartino. The well-known Italian actor and dancer of Friends they will have the honor of hearing truly exciting stories. However, the name of has popped up on the net Massimo Ranieri who will be another super guest.

Maria De Filippi talks about C’è Posta Per Te: “It takes away more energy”

On the occasion of an interview, Maria De Filippi had declared that the management of You’ve Got Mail it takes a lot fatigue. However, it is a program that also offers many satisfactions. These were hers words: