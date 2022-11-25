His was a very singular passion that is hardly found in a woman.

Maria DeFilippi is one of the most loved and appreciated characters of Italian television. For many she is considered the queen of Mediaset because of his programs that never seem to miss a beat. In addition to Men and Women in this period we have seen it in action Tu si que Vales and will soon start again with You’ve Got Mail ready to keep all Italians company on Saturday evening.

Source: web

In private life it is known, she is married to Maurice Costanzo. Together they form one of the longest-lived couples on Italian television. Maria De Filippi has shown over the years that she really has a great ability to turn everything she touches into gold.

Yet to think that this was not the job she wanted to do as a child. Maria is a graduate of Law full marks and his intention, also given his strong and decisive character, was to do the magistrate.

In reality, however, there was another job that intrigued her when she was little more than a child. To reveal the anecdote was herself a few years ago a guest of Fabio Fazio What’s the weather like?

Maria revealed that she loved the smell of petrol so much as a child that she wanted to go there petrol station following in the footsteps of Corrado the gas station attendant who lived in his village. “As a child, when I lived near Pavia, in the village where I lived there was Corrado the gas station attendant and when I grew up I wanted to be a gas station attendant” he said, naturally triggering the audience’s laughter.

In short, a very unusual goal for her as a little girl. Usually the job of the gas station attendant is liked by many boys who have to do with engines, cars, almost always male passions. What can I say, Maria never ceases to amaze.