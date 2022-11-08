Without a shadow of a doubt, Men and women is one of the most loved and followed television programs on Italian television. During the last episodes, Maria De Filippi he sowed discord in his studio involving Ida Platano, Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Maria De Filippi creates the chaos in the study of Men and women. During the last episodes, the famous presenter spoke on the question between Ida Platano, Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza sowing weeds. In detail, Queen Mary wanted to test the knight by handing him one unexpected question.

In the study of Men and women, Roberta Di Padua is back to tease Alessandro Vicinanza. In light of this, to see better, Maurizio Costanzo’s wife asked the knight a question:

Would you dance with Roberta if you weren’t afraid of Ida’s reaction?

Alessandro answered yes, causing theanger by Ida Platano. The latter asked the host why her suitor should be afraid of her. At this point Maria wanted to exhibit hers opinion. These were his words:

Eh but he has this fear. In my opinion she would dance with Roberta, if she were not afraid of Ida, for the character of her that she has of her. Ida you have to be with a man who modulates himself, otherwise you will never know him! If he is conditioned in his behavior, you will not know him. This is the only thing that guarantees truth in feelings, not coercion! When he dances with Roberta it is because he does not want to be quarreled.

According to the hostess, Alessandro Vicinanza would like to dance with Roberta Di Padua to have a simple one explanation in friendship. Later, Maria always explains what she thinks of Di Padua scatenado una crisis to Ida Platano who left the studio. Anyway, as soon as the host noticed hers absence she apologized: