Maria De Filippi actress with Carlo Verdone: “She’s very good, she will be a surprise for everyone”

Maria De Filippi was “enthusiastic” to take on the role of the actress and to take part in the second season of “Vita da Carlo”. Carlo Verdone said it, speaking in Novella 2000 his experience on the set with the presenter of “Amici” and “Men and women”.

When he has to ask other colleagues to participate in some film, the comedian told Novella 2000, it seems “to make an appointment with the Chinese president, instead it was wonderful with her because as soon as I told her about my project she was enthusiastic and she immediately told me to let her know the dates so that she would be free”.

“She was also very good as an actress,” added the Roman director. “You didn’t do anything wrong, we even hurried quickly. She will be a surprise for everyone, congratulations to Maria!”

In the second season of the series, available from September on Paramount+, the singer Sangiovanni will also appear.

“In the series, my producer imposes the presence of Sangiovanni on me because he wants young people to like it,” said Verdone. “Obviously Sangiovanni would be the last person in the world I could have chosen: what does he from Vicenza have to do with Carlo Verdone from Ponte Sisto? When I see him in the series he takes a hit, I would like to drop everything. But then it works, he is also good. I really had my doubts, he’s never acted, he’s also a bit shy… and instead I have to tell you that he surprised me a lot”.