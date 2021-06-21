On June 18, the final farewell to the dessert was given Michele Merlo, about 1000 people gathered at the funeral of the singer-songwriter, but the great absence of Maria de Filippi to Rose did not go unnoticed. However, behind this choice there would be a much deeper gesture.

According to what Fanpage would report, the presenter would have introduced herself to the Michele Merlo’s family privately away from cameras and photographers who could have transformed such a sad day into a spectacular event.

Obviously, nothing has been confirmed, but knowing the presenter the sensitivity is not lacking. Many people also showed up at the Pantheon in Bologna where the boy’s funeral home was set up.

Now, those in charge are still investigating the matter, the AUSL of Bologna declared the internal investigations closed but at the moment the investigations for manslaughter of unknown persons have been opened.

The boy died due to a cerebral hemorrhage caused by a fulminant leukemia, but the symptoms were mistaken for laryngitis, and was sent home from the Vergato emergency room. The prosecutor is investigating on this matter, the doctor defended himself by claiming that he had applied all the appropriate procedures.

Same thing for the 118 doctor who was the first to have the task of stabilizing the patient. At the moment, the only thing that seems to have gone right is the surgical operation which, however, did not help. The family now wants to see clearly to understand if the death of their son could have been avoided.