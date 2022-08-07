Legal provision is considered one of the best legislation in the world to combat violence against women

The Maria da Penha Law, instituted to curb acts of physical, patrimonial, sexual, psychological and moral violence against women, turns 16 this Sunday (7.Aug.2022). THE Law 11,340/2006 (84 KB) was enacted on August 7, 2006 and went into effect in September of the same year.

Today, the Maria da Penha Law is considered a reference legislation around the world in the fight against violence against women. In addition to determining penalties for this type of crime, the instrument created urgent protective measures for victims, such as the immediate removal of the aggressor, and projects such as the Specialized Police Stations for Assistance to Women.

The legal provision was named Maria da Penha law in honor of the biochemical pharmacist who became paraplegic due to aggression suffered in 1983 by her then-husband, the Colombian Marco Antonio Heredia Viveros.

First, he shot the woman in the back and claimed to the police that it was an attempted robbery. Four months later, he tried to electrocute her while she was showering. Only in October 2002, 6 months before the statute of limitations for the crime, Viveros was convicted and imprisoned, but he served 2 years and was released in 2004.

The Maria da Penha Law is considered by the United Nations to be one of the 3 most advanced in the world. O Power 360 prepared an infographic about the Maria da Penha Law:

Current scenario

Despite advanced legislation, Brazil displays alarming numbers in the field of gender relations. O Brazilian Public Security Yearbook 2022 showed a slight reduction in the number of femicides in 2021 compared to 2020. Even so, 1,341 women were murdered last year as victims of femicides.

Anyone can report a crime of violence against women through numbers 180 or 100.