Cristina Terzaghi, Italian art historian expert on Caravaggio, this Friday in Madrid.

One of the world’s leading experts on Caravaggio, Maria Cristina Terzaghi (Varese, Lombardy, 45 years old), received a message from a friend telling her that a painting by the Baroque master had appeared at an auction in Madrid. His first reaction was skepticism. However, when she began to look at the image closely, this Art History professor at the Roma Tre University knew that it was very possible that it was authentic and her few doubts were dispelled when she saw the painting, then still anonymous, in Madrid, before that it was declared an asset of cultural interest and removed from the auction.

More information

Since his first visit, many documents have appeared indicating that eccehomo is a caravaggio, who arrived in Spain with a viceroy of Naples, the Count of Castrillo, in 1659, who was exhibited at the Real Academia de San Fernando in 1817 and who was exchanged to Evaristo Pérez de Castro in 1823. Since then he has remained in the family, that he put it up for sale assuring that he did not know its origin. Terzaghi has returned to Madrid, where the interview was held this Friday, in search of documents to try to complete the story of one of the most important discoveries in the history of art so far this century.

Question. It’s a caravaggio?

Answer. Yes. I am convinced.

P. Why?

R. It is not a mathematical question. There are some important details like the figure of Pilate. Caravaggio uses the same model in The Madonna of Rosario which is in Vienna. The composition is very caravaggiesca: the three men who come from the darkness to the light. Pilate’s hands are placed in a very eloquent and similar way to the Madonna of Rosario. The type of brushstroke is typical of his time in Naples. Regarding documentation, in 1954 Roberto Longhi published a copy of an eccehomo by Caravaggio that is the same as this painting and which at that time was believed to be lost.

P. Can Longhi’s image be the original and the one that has appeared in Madrid a copy?

R. It is not impossible. Longhi also thought it was a copy.

P. Have you searched for this caravaggio since you saw that image?

R. I’m a Caravaggio student, but I wasn’t studying that particular piece. Now yes.

P. When was the first time you saw the painting?

R. An art collector friend sent me the photo on WhatsApp. At that time I was in Rome. Then I received a call from the Prado Museum to ask my opinion about the painting. As soon as I saw it, I told myself that I had to go to Madrid to be able to see it in person. I thought the auction was going to take place and I might lose the opportunity.

P. How many paintings by Caravaggio are there authenticated in the world?

R. At most about 60.

P. How many lost do you think may appear?

R. It is very difficult to calculate. I don’t think there are that many unaccounted for.

P. What documents do you have on this painting?

R. The first mention appears in the inventory of the Count of Castrillo, Viceroy of Naples, who in 1659 brought the Salome which is now in the Royal Palace and in that same document there was another painting by Caravaggio, an eccehomo that matches in size with the one that has appeared in Madrid. It came legally, with its owner.

P. Do you have any clues about what happened to the painting from when it arrived in Spain until it ended up in the hands of Evaristo Pérez de Castro?

R. No, you have to rebuild history. The Royal Academy of San Fernando did not know the origin, so they made the exchange with the alonso cano. Hopefully we have more luck.

P. What documents have you come to look for in Madrid? Where is your investigation headed?

R. In June we will publish a book from a Caravaggio congress in Naples that we did in 2020, before the pandemic, and I will include the conclusions that I draw. I have been to the Academy of Fine Arts and I am looking for more documents. I want to re-investigate the possible provenance of the Godoy collection.

P. Was it painted in Naples or did Caravaggio bring it from Rome when he had to flee?

R. I think it was painted in Naples because the style is very close to that of Caravaggio in Naples.

“I think it was painted in Naples because the style is very close to that of Caravaggio in Naples”

P. Do you think the painting could have belonged to Godoy?

R. It is not mentioned in the Godoy documents. I tend to say that it was not from Godoy, we have no evidence. We know that he had a caravaggio, but he was not an eccehomo.

P. If it is not from Godoy, do you have another theory?

R. Yes, but it is still too early to say. I cannot answer for now.

P. It can be said that finding a caravaggio it’s like finding a needle in a haystack.

R. Yes, it is amazing. I have been studying Caravaggio since 2004. I have always said no when I have been taught an assumption caravaggio. It is the first time that I am as sure as it is sunny today. When I saw the poor quality photo, I did not believe it. So I asked for a detail of the head of Christ, then I knew.

“I have always said no when they have taught me a so-called ‘caravaggio’. It is the first time that I am as sure as it is sunny today “

P. What did you feel when you saw it?

R. A huge surprise. It gave me an enormous emotion. I don’t think it’s a painting that disappoints anyone. It is amazing in composition, in the way it has been painted. It is so clear that it is from Caravaggio … I hope the researchers can see it, because so far we have only seen a minority.

P. Is it normal that so many people simultaneously consider that it is a caravaggio?

R. Not at all. It has never happened. It is the first time that nobody says that it is not from Caravaggio. This is not an arbitrary evaluation.

P. And now what is the process for the definitive authentication? Who determines that it is a caravaggio?

R. The scientific community.

P. And can we say that there is already agreement from the scientific community?

R. No. Everyone says yes, that it is a painting by Caravaggio. But that is not enough. Now we have to discuss it in scientific journals, not in newspapers. We need time.