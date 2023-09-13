Maria Corleone is the new fiction broadcast on Canale 5 from 13 September 2023. A series in four episodes, every Wednesday at 9.25pm. Milan, Palermo and New York are the backdrop to the events of Maria Corleone, a stylist with a weighty past. And she appears forcefully in her present, against the backdrop of high fashion and another world, less glamorous and more dangerous. The protagonist is the actress Rosa Diletta Rossi. Let’s see the plot together and what it’s about.

Maria Corleone is a young designer from Palermo who has lived in Milan for years now and is expecting a child with her partner Luca, a determined and idealistic young prosecutor. The return to Palermo on the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary, however, forces the woman to question her entire life when, in an attack on her father, Don Luciano Corleone, a powerful entrepreneur with a mafia smack, her father is also killed. brother of Mary.

The death of her brother causes a drastic decision in Maria: the young woman will choose to abandon her previous life to follow the path of revenge, but the path will be full of obstacles, doubts and twists. How far can a woman go, torn between the call of her family of origin and the one she is building? What compromises and how much strength will be necessary to avenge the death of one’s twin brother and emerge with arrogance in a criminal and all-male world?

The series is at the same time the story of a controversial character, a family saga and a mafia story, which takes place between Palermo where the Corleones have roots and power, a Milan which shines on the surface but is full of shadows and New York where illicit trafficking will lead Maria to go for broke.

“Maria Corleone is a clear and clean woman. At least until she finds herself managing her work ambitions, her presence in Milan where she calls herself Maria Florio. She wants to become famous for her abilities and not for her family name, Corleone,” the protagonist of the drama, the actress Rosa Diletta Rossi, tells ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’. But is the story of Maria Corleone broadcast on Canale 5 a true story? Maria is an invented character, inspired by Mary Corleone played by Sofia Coppola (later replaced by Winona Ryder) in the film ‘The Godfather Part III’.

“Maria has built a career as a stylist, has a boyfriend who is a magistrate and is happy to be expecting a child. On the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary he chooses to return to Palermo to announce her imminent motherhood.” A journey that triggers change. “At a certain point – continues the actress who brought her to life on the set – Maria loses her smile, there is a clear break in her life. How do you represent someone who has more power than others and can do a lot of harm? I said to myself: ‘Now I have to be a boss!’. It was strange, but at the same time also adrenaline-filled and a lot of fun.”

“Many questions arise: what compromises and how much strength will be necessary to avenge the death of one’s twin brother and emerge with arrogance in a criminal and all-male world? The series is at the same time the story of a controversial character, a family saga and a mafia story,” underlines the actress.

Where to see Maria Corleone live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 for four episodes at 9.25pm ​​from 13 September 2023. All episodes of Maria Corleone will also be available in streaming on Mediaset Infinity.