Maria Corleone: the cast of the drama on Canale 5. Actors and characters
What is the cast of Maria Corleone, the new Canale 5 drama broadcast from 13 September 2023? A total of four episodes for a series that deals with the story of a girl who grew up in a mafia family and moved to Milan to follow her passion, fashion, and, at the same time, move away from a destiny that for many was already written.
Maria Corleone, a series created by Pietro Valsecchi, directed by Mauro Mancini, elaborated by Mizio Curcio, produced by Taodue and Clemart in collaboration with RTI, is driven by the intense interpretation of Rosa Diletta Rossi in the protagonist role. Together with her there are:
- Fortunato Cerlino in the role of Don Luciano Corleone, Maria’s father and head of a clan close to the mafia;
- Alessandro Fella in the role of Luca Spada, Milan prosecutor and Maria’s partner;
- Christian Burruano as Tony Zerilli;
- Alessandro Mario in the role of Massimo;
- Emmanuele Aita in the role of Antonio;
- Federica De Cola in the role of Sandra Corleone, Maria’s sister and Don Luciano’s daughter;
- Tosca D’Aquino in the role of Santa Nisticò, wife and mother of the Nisticò clan;
- Aglaia Mora in the role of Rosa Corleone, wife of Don Luciano;
- Vittorio Magazzù in the role of Stefano Corleone, Maria’s brother and anti-mafia activist;
- Vladimir Randazzo as Giovanni Corleone, Maria’s brother;
- Giuseppe Tantillo as Rocco Barresi, Maria’s childhood friend and member of a family of rivals of the Corleones;
- Gaia Messenklinger as Gloria Chiosi;
- Bruno Torrisi in the role of Corrado Salemi;
- Valeria Zazzaretta in the role of Monica Poggi;
- Alan Cappelli Goetz as Marcello.
Location
What is the location of Maria Corleone? The series was filmed between Milan, Palermo and New York, cities that are the backdrop to the events of Maria Corleone, a stylist with a weighty past. And she appears forcefully in her present, against the backdrop of high fashion and another world, less glamorous and more dangerous. But also Rome and Fiumicino. Many scenes were also filmed in Bagheria and Aspra, the village overlooking the Gulf of Palermo. Filming took place from December 2021 to the end of February 2022.
