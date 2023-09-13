Maria Corleone: the cast of the drama on Canale 5. Actors and characters

What is the cast of Maria Corleone, the new Canale 5 drama broadcast from 13 September 2023? A total of four episodes for a series that deals with the story of a girl who grew up in a mafia family and moved to Milan to follow her passion, fashion, and, at the same time, move away from a destiny that for many was already written.

Maria Corleone, a series created by Pietro Valsecchi, directed by Mauro Mancini, elaborated by Mizio Curcio, produced by Taodue and Clemart in collaboration with RTI, is driven by the intense interpretation of Rosa Diletta Rossi in the protagonist role. Together with her there are: