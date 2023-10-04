Maria Corleone: previews (plot and cast) of the fourth and final episode of 4 October 2023 on Canale 5

This evening, 4 October 2023, at 9.25pm ​​the last episode of Maria Corleone, a four-episode Canale 5 series, will be broadcast. It is the story of a determined and at the same time controversial woman, set between Milan, Palermo and New York, at the crossroads of strong passions, blood ties and choices from which there is no going back, against the backdrop of two worlds at odds: high fashion and mafia crime. Let’s see together the previews for this evening, 4 October 2023.

Previews: the plot

Maria’s revenge falls on the Calabrian clan responsible for the attack, while Luca has put Don Luciano Corleone in his sights, forcing him into hiding. We are at the showdown: Luca is about to arrest Maria, when the terrible news arrives that their child, who he continued to believe was dead, is actually alive and has been kidnapped by the Calabrians in retaliation against Lady Corleone. The two will decide to get closer one last time to save their son’s life: in exchange for his help, Maria agrees to Luca to take a very important step. Will she keep her promise?

Maria Corleone: the cast

We’ve seen previews of this evening’s Maria Corleone, but who is the cast? The series created by Pietro Valsecchi, directed by Mauro Mancini, developed by Mizio Curcio, produced by Taodue and Clemart in collaboration with RTI, is driven by the intense interpretation of Rosa Diletta Rossi in the protagonist role. Together with her there are:

Fortunato Cerlino in the role of Don Luciano Corleone, Maria’s father and head of a clan close to the mafia;

Alessandro Fella in the role of Luca Spada, Milan prosecutor and Maria’s partner;

Christian Burruano as Tony Zerilli;

Alessandro Mario in the role of Massimo;

Emmanuele Aita in the role of Antonio;

Federica De Cola in the role of Sandra Corleone, Maria’s sister and Don Luciano’s daughter;

Tosca D’Aquino in the role of Santa Nisticò, wife and mother of the Nisticò clan;

Aglaia Mora in the role of Rosa Corleone, wife of Don Luciano;

Vittorio Magazzù in the role of Stefano Corleone, Maria’s brother and anti-mafia activist;

Vladimir Randazzo as Giovanni Corleone, Maria’s brother;

Giuseppe Tantillo as Rocco Barresi, Maria’s childhood friend and member of a family of rivals of the Corleones;

Gaia Messenklinger as Gloria Chiosi;

Bruno Torrisi in the role of Corrado Salemi;

Valeria Zazzaretta in the role of Monica Poggi;

Alan Cappelli Goetz as Marcello.