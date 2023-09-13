Maria Corleone: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode of 13 September 2023 on Canale 5

This evening, 13 September 2023, at 9.25 pm, Maria Corleone, a new Canale 5 series in four episodes, will be broadcast. It is the story of a determined and at the same time controversial woman, set between Milan, Palermo and New York, at the crossroads of strong passions, blood ties and choices from which there is no going back, against the backdrop of two worlds at odds: high fashion and mafia crime. Let’s see together the previews for this evening, 13 September 2023.

Previews: the plot

Maria Corleone is a young stylist. She grew up in Palermo, she lives in Milan with her partner Luca Spada, a young PM with whom she is expecting a child. Maria returns to her hometown on the occasion of a big party organized by her father Don Luciano, a well-known and talked about entrepreneur in the Sicilian scene. Precisely during the party, a tragic and unexpected event causes such a shock in the family as to change their future forever. Maria decides to stay in Palermo to defend the Corleone name. In this way, however, she distances herself from Luca.

Maria Corleone: the cast

We’ve seen previews of this evening’s Maria Corleone, but who is the cast? The series created by Pietro Valsecchi, directed by Mauro Mancini, developed by Mizio Curcio, produced by Taodue and Clemart in collaboration with RTI, is driven by the intense interpretation of Rosa Diletta Rossi in the protagonist role. Together with her there are:

Fortunato Cerlino in the role of Don Luciano Corleone, Maria’s father and head of a clan close to the mafia;

Alessandro Fella in the role of Luca Spada, Milan prosecutor and Maria’s partner;

Christian Burruano as Tony Zerilli;

Alessandro Mario in the role of Massimo;

Emmanuele Aita in the role of Antonio;

Federica De Cola in the role of Sandra Corleone, Maria’s sister and Don Luciano’s daughter;

Tosca D’Aquino in the role of Santa Nisticò, wife and mother of the Nisticò clan;

Aglaia Mora in the role of Rosa Corleone, wife of Don Luciano;

Vittorio Magazzù in the role of Stefano Corleone, Maria’s brother and anti-mafia activist;

Vladimir Randazzo as Giovanni Corleone, Maria’s brother;

Giuseppe Tantillo as Rocco Barresi, Maria’s childhood friend and member of a family of rivals of the Corleones;

Gaia Messenklinger as Gloria Chiosi;

Bruno Torrisi in the role of Corrado Salemi;

Valeria Zazzaretta in the role of Monica Poggi;

Alan Cappelli Goetz as Marcello.