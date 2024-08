Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado during a protest against Chavista electoral fraud in Caracas last Saturday (17) | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said on Friday (23) that the support of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) for the electoral “victory” of Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections of July 28 shows the “complicity” of the judges with the “fraud” and “sinks further” the Chavista dictator, whose victory is not recognized by numerous countries.

“Once again, the regime was wrong: what the TSJ decided was its complicity with the CNE fraud [Conselho Nacional Eleitoral]. Far from ‘closing the case’, they accelerated the process that isolates and sinks Maduro even further”, wrote in X the former deputy, main supporter of Edmundo González, candidate of the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

The anti-Chavista expressed itself in this way in response to the rejection that 11 American countries expressed, through a joint statement, to the ratification by the TSJ of Maduro’s victory, announced on the night of July 28 by the CNE, which has not yet published the disaggregated results of the elections, as indicated in the calendar drawn up by the governing body of the elections.

Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay “categorically rejected the announcement by the TSJ” that “indicated that it had concluded an alleged verification” and that “it intends to validate the results without support”, while the PUD published data confirming González’s triumph.