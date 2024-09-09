Opposition leader María Corina Machado asked the international community on Monday (9) to recognize Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela’s president-elect, even though the country’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, has declared himself the winner of the July 28 elections rigged by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE).

“We ask the international community, and we ratify today more than ever, to proceed with the recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect,” declared the former deputy and main name of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest opposition bloc to the Maduro regime, for which González ran for president.

For her, the pressures and coercion reported by González during his trip from Venezuela to Spain this weekend, where he is taking refuge, increase “the urgency of proceeding” with his “recognition”.

Machado emphasized that today “no democratic government has recognized Nicolás Maduro’s fraud” and stressed that “the base of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the Armed Forces and the police”, as well as the countries “allied to the regime”, know that González “is the elected president and will be so, whether he is in Venezuela or anywhere in the world”.

She also stated that despite the departure of the PUD leader from the country, the details of which will be disclosed “in due course”, the “agenda and strategy remain the same” and will be developed with “intelligence, resilience, audacity and prudence”.

“If Edmundo’s departure changes anything, from some perspective, it could increase the risk for me, I don’t know, but, in any case, I decided to stay in Venezuela and follow the fight from here while he does it from outside,” he reiterated.

The opposition leader reaffirmed her call to the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the various police forces to “fulfill their duty, which is to defend popular sovereignty, and not act in violation of human rights.”

Machado made the statements during the presentation of a document signed by more than 200 Venezuelans, representing different sectors and organizations, to demand Urrutia’s electoral victory.