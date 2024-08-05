María Corina Machado says that countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have spoken out so that “the electoral truth” is known

María Corina Machado, one of the main opponents of the government of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) in Venezuela, thanked the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for “very positions firm” in relation to the July 28 election. The CNE (National Electoral Council), linked to Chavismo, declared that Maduro won, but the opposition disputes the result and speaks of fraud.

“As a Venezuelan, I am very grateful for the response of some governments that, for various reasons, were once close to Nicolás Maduro.”, he said in an interview with “Fantastic“, from the TV Globoaired on Sunday (4.Aug.2024). She said that nations like Brazil, Colombia and Mexico “took very firm positions” for what “the electoral truth” be known. María Corina stated: “I appreciate the clear position of the Brazilian government and President Lula, demanding that the bulletins be published [de urna]one by one”.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico released, on August 1, a statement set in which they reinforce the demand that Venezuela publish the data from the ballot boxes in a disaggregated manner and that the impartial verification of the results be allowed. Read the full of the note on Venezuela (PDF – 55 kB).

According to the CNE, with 96.87% of the votes counted, Nicolás Maduro obtained 51.95% of the votes (6,408,844 votes), while Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), the main opposition candidate, received 43.18% of the votes (5,326,104).

María Corina claims that González Urrutia obtained 67% of the votes (7,156,462 votes), while Maduro received 30% (3,241,461 votes). Opponents of the current Venezuelan president argue that they have 81.7% of the ballots, totaling 24,532 of the 30,026 polling stations installed in 15,700 voting centers. The information was made available in a independent vote counting platform.

“At the polling stations, we had a never-before-seen civic structure, with more than 1 million volunteers across the country so that we could receive the official ballots from the CNE one by one – which allowed us to announce within 24 hours that Edmundo González was elected by a huge margin. This information is available to the entire world.”, declared María Corina to “Fantastic”.

