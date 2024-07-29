Venezuelan opposition leader disputes result, cites irregularities and asks for witnesses to remain at polling station; electoral body declares Maduro’s victory

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said on Monday (29.Jul.2024) that candidate Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) won the election against Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) with 70% of the votes. On Sunday (28.Jul), the opposition had alleged irregularities during the process.

“We won and everyone knows it. Everyone knows it. I want you to know that it was something so heavy, so big that we won in all sectors of the country, in all strata of the country, in all states of the country, in all. We won.”he told reporters.

He asked that witnesses remain in the centers and that supporters, as a family, accompany the process.

O CNE (National Electoral Council) announced that, with 80% of the ballots counted, Maduro won with 51.2% of the votes (5,150,092), against 44% (4,445,978) for González. According to Corina Machado, however, it would be “impossible” reach the result with the available information.

“We have 40% of the minutes. That’s impossible”he said. He also cited exit polls that indicated the opposition would win.

“We have more than 40% of the minutes. 100% of the minutes sent by the CNE are with us. All the minutes that were sent are with us. All this information coincides that Edmundo González obtained 70% of the votes in these elections. Nicolás Maduro, 30% of the votes. That is the truth. It is the presidential election with the largest margin in history. Congratulations.” [González].”

González, chosen as Corina’s replacement (prevented by the courts), stated that the electoral rules were “raped” to such an extent that not all the minutes have yet been delivered. “Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened in the electoral process in Venezuela”he stated.

The retired diplomat maintained a conciliatory tone when commenting on the election result and stated that the message “for peace to continue standing”: “We are convinced that the majority of Venezuelans expect this”.

“Our fight continues, and we will not rest until we do the will of the people of Venezuela.”

IRREGULARITIES

The opposition leader also stated that there were irregularities during the electoral process. According to her, minutes were not sent and the “witnesses” of the election (“testimonies”in Spanish) were removed from polling stations.

“These people are capable of anything. But this goes way beyond anything. This is not just anything. It is a gross violation of the sovereignty of the people. There is no way to explain and justify this, not with the information we have.”he said.

Corina said again that the country’s opposition will not back down and declared that they will not accept “this blackmail, saying that defending the truth is violence”: “Violence is outraging violence […] Let us defend the truth”.

“Not only did we defeat politics morally and spiritually. Today we defeated him with votes. All of Venezuela and this happened today.”

