Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced this Saturday (9) that the Nicolás Maduro regime kidnapped Emill Brandt Ulloa, director of her campaign command in the Venezuelan state of Barinas.

According to information from the Argentine portal InfobaeUlloa is the fourth member of Corina Machado's campaign to be detained in recent weeks on charges of being involved in an alleged “terrorist plan” against the Chavista dictator.

Corina Machado, who is a candidate for president in the elections scheduled for July 28, but who is disqualified from running for public office by the Chavista regime, stated that the arrest of Brandt Ulloa is yet another “violation of the Barbados Agreement”, signed between the Maduro regime and the opposition with the support of the international community. She demanded a firm reaction from national and international actors who defend a “free and fair election in Venezuela”.

“47 days ago, they kidnapped our Directors of the Campaign Commands in the states of Trujillo, Vargas and Yaracuy, who are today imprisoned in Helicoide, the largest torture center in Latin America. This action constitutes yet another violation of the already trampled Barbados Agreement and demonstrates that Maduro chose to follow 'the wrong path'”, declared Corina Machado on her social networks.

“We demand a firm reaction from all national and international actors who support a real presidential election in Venezuela. We will continue to travel throughout our country in building more and more strength and citizen organization to achieve electoral victory this year”, added the opponent.

As reported by the Infobae, Brandt Ulloa was surprised by agents from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) in a mechanic workshop located in the El Cambio neighborhood, in the city of Barinas, where he was hiding due to having a search and seizure order against him. So far, his whereabouts or health status are not known, but, as Corina Machado mentioned, opponents believe that he may have been taken to Helicoide, one of the most feared prisons in the country, where prisoners are tortured and abused. politicians.

In addition to Brandt Ulloa, three other regional leaders of Vamos Venezuela, Machado's party, have been victims of “forced disappearance” in recent weeks: Juan Freites, Luis Camacaro and Guillermo López, representatives in the states of Vargas, Yaracuy and Trujillo, respectively. They were accused of participating in the alleged coup against Maduro.

Another victim of the regime's persecution is human rights activist Rocío San Miguel, who completes a month in detention this Saturday. She was also linked to the alleged plot against Maduro and is being investigated for “treason, terrorism and conspiracy”. People close to San Miguel say she is incommunicado and has no access to her lawyers.