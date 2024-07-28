Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado voted in Sunday’s election (28) and argued that “freedom is imminent” in the country. A former congresswoman, she was the opposition’s favorite candidate to defeat Chavista dictator Nicolás Maduro. However, she was declared ineligible for 15 years by the Supreme Court of Justice.

María Corina voted at a polling station in Caracas. She was the guarantor of the candidacy of the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.

Shortly before arriving at the polling station, she called on voters on social media: “Come vote with me and let’s show the world that our freedom is imminent.”

For the opposition leader, the election is the “most important civic act in the history of Venezuela.” She emphasized that the turnout for the presidential elections is “apotheotic,” highlighting the organization of the citizens, who went to the polling stations from early in the morning.

“We saw how the centers were full of people. In all the centers of the country, what we are seeing is an apotheotic participation and I feel very proud to be Venezuelan and to be part of our generations who, on a day like today, overcoming each and every obstacle, are realizing a dream,” declared Machado, after voting.

María Corina Machado says incidents at polling stations were exceptions

María Corina indicated that there were only incidents in 1,300 polling stations, out of 30,026 installed, at the beginning of the election day, but that they were resolved, so that only 12 remain with “some problems”.

The opponent denounced that there are polling stations where the “digitization” of the identity card is requested, a requirement that is not contemplated in the legislation, which is why she asked that this be eliminated as a procedure and that the voting process be accelerated.

Machado emphasized that these reports of incidents during the day were exceptions, as, according to her, the voting process was peaceful.

“I also want to recognize that, up until now, the behavior of Plan República (of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces), as we expected, is in accordance with the mandate that military citizens have in article 328 of the Constitution,” he added, referring to the fact that the military institution is “professional, without political militancy.”

Maduro and Urritia have already voted

More than 21 million people were called to vote to choose between ten candidates, including Urrutia and Maduro. Voting is not mandatory in the country.

The dictator voted in Caracas and said he was “persecuted” and that he intends to recognize the results. “The only candidate who was persecuted was me, Nicolás Maduro Moros. Persecuted internationally, by the powers of the world,” he said.

“There was peace. No electoral incidents. They didn’t even slap a candidate. Is this the case throughout Latin America? No. Yesterday, I spoke with international delegates and they told me about cases in other countries where dozens of candidates were assassinated. Thank God, in Venezuela we have a cohesive and peaceful country,” the dictator added.

The presidential candidate of the majority opposition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – Edmundo González Urrutia, said he was confident that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces “will ensure that the election results are respected”.

The former ambassador, who assured that more than 99% of polling stations are operating normally, asked Venezuelans to verify any information related to the process. He warned that “professional rumors are very active in trying to confuse the people.”