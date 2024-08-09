Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has offered “safe conduct” to dictator Nicolás Maduro to leave power.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP), Machado proposed a “negotiation for democratic transition”, which “includes guarantees, safe conducts and incentives for the parties involved, in this case, the regime that was defeated in the presidential elections”.

After the July 28 election, the Chavismo-dominated National Electoral Council (CNE) said Maduro had won the election, but did not release the voting records by polling station.

The opposition made available on a website just over 80% of the copies of the minutes, which attest that their candidate, Edmundo González, won the election.

“We are determined to move forward in negotiations. It will be a complex and delicate transition process, in which we will unite the entire nation,” Machado said in an interview with AFP.

“Maduro has completely, absolutely, lost his legitimacy. All Venezuelans and the world know that Edmundo González won in a landslide and that Maduro intends to impose the biggest fraud in the history of this country. But he will not succeed,” he added.

The Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office, also controlled by Chavismo, announced this week the opening of a criminal investigation against the opposition, under the allegation that the minutes published on the website were falsifications.

The CNE sent the voting records that would have given Maduro the victory to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). The court will have to review the result, but there is little hope of an impartial outcome because the president of the court, Judge Caryslia Rodríguez, is also a Chavista.