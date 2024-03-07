The anti-Chavista leader Maria Corina Machado said this Wednesday that the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva“is validating the abuses” of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, against the candidacy of the opponent for the July presidential elections, until now inadmissible due to political disqualification.

“You are validating the abuses of an autocrat who violates the Constitution (…) The only truth is that Maduro is afraid to confront me because he knows that the Venezuelan people are in the street with me today,” said the former deputy in X, in response to a statement by the leftist leader.

In an apparent allusion to Machado's situation, who is prevented from holding public office until 2036, Lula said that when he was disqualified in 2018, instead of staying “crying,” he named another candidate for that year's elections..

“Me crying? Are you saying this because I am a woman? You don't know me. I am fighting to assert the right of millions of Venezuelans who voted for me in the primaries and the millions who have the right to do so in free presidential elections in the ones that I will defeat Maduro,” responded the anti-Chavista.

Lula also sent a message to the Venezuelan opposition, which He asked that he not imitate his detractors in Brazil and that “they do not have the habit of denying the electoral process, nor the cleanliness” of the process, or reject the electoral authorities.

In a primary held last October, Machado swept 92.35% of the votes, but the Supreme Court of Venezuela confirmed in January that the liberal is disqualified from competing in elections, a decision that has been questioned by the opposition and by International organizations.

This Tuesday, the Venezuelan electoral body announced that the presidential elections will be held on July 28, and that candidates must register between March 21 and 25, which gives the opposition 20 days to decide how they will face this call to the polls. .

Lula da Silva, for his part, expressed this Wednesday his desire that the next elections in Venezuela be “as democratic as possible.”and celebrated that there is already a date for these elections.

It is assumed that President Nicolás Maduro will seek a third six-year term, while Machado is disqualified from participating.

“I hope the elections are as democratic as possible,” Lula said during a press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, after a meeting at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia.

The leftist leader said he was “happy” that a date has been set to vote.

Lula recalled his meeting on Friday with Maduro in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of the Celac summit.

“President Maduro told me (…) that he will summon all the observers in the world who want to see the electoral process in Venezuela,” he stated.

“Venezuela knows that it needs a broadly democratic election to be able to regain the space (…) in the world forums that it needs so much and to be able to see the end of the US blockade,” Lula added.

