María Corina Machado is the woman of the moment in Venezuela, but also in the international arena. His goal is to face Nicolás Maduro or any Chavista candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

(Also read: The US recognizes María Corina Machado as a candidate for the Venezuelan presidential elections)

“It is a moment in which we achieved so much support and were the focus of international attention. “We dismantled the myth that Maduro was unbeatable in 2024. They (the Government) are worried,” Machado said this Thursday in a conversation organized by Inter-American Dialogue’s.

For Machado, the most important thing about the primary election on October 22 is that it is “a citizen victory” accompanied by a great impact. “It is a turning point that her revelation will have in the coming days,” said the opponent in her online participation, since she is prohibited from leaving the country.

It is a turning point that will have its revelations in the coming days. See also The keys to the restart of dialogues between the Maduro regime and the opposition

Despite the fact that the Maduro Government insists that the process was a fraud, because – according to them – the participation of 2.4 million people was impossible, of which 2.3 voted for Machadothe leader considers the election to be an awakening for Venezuelans.

Furthermore, he stressed that The number of votes gave legitimacy to the internal electionso it is necessary to make an alliance with many sectors.

According to his estimates, in a possible presidential election, she would get about 80 percent of the vote. “Despite not having means, despite threats, not having resources,” he insists.

(Also read: US officials traveled to Venezuela to hold meetings: What did they discuss?)

When asked about her disqualification – which she does not recognize – she assures that this was a “mistake of the regime”, since contrary to weakening her What it did was give it greater strength and popularity.

Although he is clear that there are still many cards to play and see how the negotiations between Chavismo and the opposition progress, the most recent in Barbados, he appreciates the support of the United States and calls on countries like Colombia to collaborate in the “peaceful transition to democracy”. “It is convenient for those countries,” he concludes.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS