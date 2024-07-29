Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado urged the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to “enforce respect for popular sovereignty” as expressed in Sunday’s presidential elections, in which she claims the candidate of the largest anti-Chavez bloc, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, won, and not President Nicolas Maduro, as announced by the electoral body.

“The military citizens were there (…) the duty of the National Armed Forces is to respect the popular sovereignty expressed in the vote, and that is what we Venezuelans expect from each of our military personnel,” said Machado, the main supporter of González Urrutia, standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

Edmundo González and María Corina Machado spoke after the results issued by the CNE were announced. Photo:AFP Share

According to the former deputy, the announcement by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which gives victory to Maduro with 51.2% of the votes, “is impossible”, since, according to the more than 40% of the votes they have received, González Urrutia obtained 70%, while the head of state (Machado indicated) obtained 30%.

The opposition candidate had expressed confidence early Sunday that the FANB would “ensure respect” for the election results.

For his part, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said that the country is preparing to begin “a new stage” after the elections.

To ensure the security of the process, More than 388,000 members of the FANB and the various State security forces were deployed in the country, which also maintains a temporary “closure” for “the cross-border movement of people, as well as the passage of vehicles” at land accesses with neighboring nations, Colombia and Brazil.

The presidential candidate of Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, denounced that “all rules have been violated” after the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the victory of President Nicolás Maduro in the elections held on July 28.

🇻🇪🗳️ | URGENT The legitimate President-elect of Venezuela, Edmundo González, speaks: “All the rules have been violated here, to the point that most of the minutes have not even been delivered.” pic.twitter.com/arkAz5iMfS — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) July 29, 2024

“Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened in today’s election, all the rules have been violated, to the point that most of the votes have not yet been delivered,” said the former ambassador, who was with his main supporter, the anti-Chavez leader María Corina Machado.

According to the first report from the CNE, Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term this Sunday, with 51.2% of the votes (5,150,092 votes), while González Urrutia obtained 4,445,978 votes, which represents 44.2% of the votes.

The diplomat said that his message and that of the coalition he represents – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – of “reconciliation and change in peace remains valid,” and said that they are “convinced that the great majority of Venezuelans aspire to it as well.”

🇻🇪 | VENEZUELA VOTES: María Corina Machado: “We have 40% of the votes, we don’t know where the CNE got the others from. Edmundo González Urrutia got 70% of the votes, and Maduro got 30%, it’s the election with the highest participation in history.”

pic.twitter.com/2zwQnTho6U — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) July 29, 2024

“Our fight continues and we will not rest until the will of the people of Venezuela is respected,” he added.

For his part, Machado said that the “new president-elect” of Venezuela is González Urrutia, and assured that they have more than 40% of the minutes transmitted by the electoral body, according to which the former ambassador obtained 70% of the votes, while Maduro – he indicated – 30%.

Meanwhile, Maduro, in power since 2013, called for “respect for the popular will” after being proclaimed re-elected president.

